Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on Block from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Block from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Block from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

SQ stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75. Block has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $129,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,057.48. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $253,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,449 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,231.62. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,981 shares of company stock worth $2,681,185. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,948,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,923,000 after buying an additional 133,002 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,846,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Block by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

