Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $127,904. This represents a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

