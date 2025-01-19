Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

