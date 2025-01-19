White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 12,624 shares.The stock last traded at $1,877.19 and had previously closed at $1,861.79.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,933.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,825.66.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.