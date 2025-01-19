WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 95,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 45,957 shares.The stock last traded at $53.59 and had previously closed at $53.13.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $552.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWM. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

