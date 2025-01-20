12,557 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $20.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.
Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
