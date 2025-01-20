17,186 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $225.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.91 and a 200-day moving average of $196.28. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

