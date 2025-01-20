17,386 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HNI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 25.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in HNI by 9.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,266. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.