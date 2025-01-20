1,780 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 441.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $150.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.