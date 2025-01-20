2,398 Shares in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Bought by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at about $17,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $98,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $236,217.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,629.52. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,335. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. Analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

