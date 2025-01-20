27,893 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in UDR by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

UDR Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.46%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.