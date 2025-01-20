28,414 Shares in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Bought by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Avanza Fonder AB owned about 0.12% of Global Water Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 89.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $289.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.