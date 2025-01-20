30,848 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,814,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

