3,208 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. State Street Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 168,498 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 176.1% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after buying an additional 908,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

United Airlines declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

