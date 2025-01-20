3,236 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,730,890.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,282,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,087,350.64. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $114,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,181.02. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.