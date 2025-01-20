3,309 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $235,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,026. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $273,282.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,604.60. The trade was a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,689 shares of company stock worth $10,395,879. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -131.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $83.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

