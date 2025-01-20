3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.