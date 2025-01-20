4,564 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Bought by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,913,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $19,473,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 436,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,136,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,264.60. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $85,554.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,782.30. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,737 shares of company stock worth $556,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.98. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

