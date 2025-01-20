47,933 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.65.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

