6,445 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 205.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 257.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 469,327 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Natera by 112.0% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,343,000 after acquiring an additional 413,468 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Natera by 53.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,783,000 after acquiring an additional 334,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $141,379.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,255.95. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $59,068.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,054.26. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,830. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $158.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

