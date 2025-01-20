65,427 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

SOFI opened at $16.50 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $833,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,510.74. This represents a 66.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,999,956 shares of company stock worth $416,793,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

