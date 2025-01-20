91,297 Shares in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 334,209 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

