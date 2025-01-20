Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ACRS opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 136.65%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Anand Mehra purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 710,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,567.50. This represents a 1,537.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,912,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

