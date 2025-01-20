Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Position Reduced by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $23.80 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.31%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

