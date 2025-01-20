ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,667 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941,509 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $223,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222,972 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 30,360,559 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $230,740,000 after acquiring an additional 780,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 61.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,359,752 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $93,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 75.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862,453 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $59,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 457,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Price Performance

ADT opened at $7.26 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.51.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

