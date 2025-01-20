Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Air Lease by 20.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

