Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $81,198.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016,380.52. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,071,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,160,898.50. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,130,982 shares of company stock worth $150,523,585. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

