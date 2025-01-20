Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.