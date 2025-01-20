Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 133,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,262,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.15.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $201.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,745.58. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

