Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Position Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 257.5% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 150,244 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,928,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $624,210.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 502,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,750.81. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.41. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

