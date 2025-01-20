Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bank of New Hampshire’s 8th Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

