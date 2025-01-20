Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 252,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average is $196.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

