Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $80.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,296 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $323,961.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951,969.71. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,832.68. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,436. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.