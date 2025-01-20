APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,000. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $233.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

