Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $3,417,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 113,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 60,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.85.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

