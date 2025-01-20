Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 573,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGX. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Argan in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Argan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGX

Argan Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $177.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.56. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.72.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other Argan news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,050. This represents a 17.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $124,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,037.48. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,359. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.