Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 37,947 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 462.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 32.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Generac by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $161.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,703. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

