Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,439 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 67.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 1,123,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 628,140 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 994.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 642,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 584,085 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $2,545,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coursera Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE COUR opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

