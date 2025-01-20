Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 201,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $23,884,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 117.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,062 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UBS opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

