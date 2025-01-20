Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 749.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $352.22 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.09 and a 52-week high of $363.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,304.57 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.