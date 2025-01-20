Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,650,000 after buying an additional 1,328,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,863,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,811 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Option Care Health
In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Option Care Health
Option Care Health Stock Performance
Option Care Health stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Option Care Health
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.