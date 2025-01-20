Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,650,000 after buying an additional 1,328,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,863,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,811 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OPCH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

