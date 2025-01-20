Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 674,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $94.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $95.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

