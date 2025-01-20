AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,221.06 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,658.18 and a 12-month high of $3,416.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,222.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $32.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 153.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

