Avanza Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 751.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 101,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LW opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

