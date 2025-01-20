Avanza Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 76,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 51,727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5,755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 141,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 139,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $69,842.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,831.62. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACB opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

