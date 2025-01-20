Avanza Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is 242.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

