Avanza Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $265.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.05. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total transaction of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. This trade represents a 28.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

