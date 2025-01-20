Avanza Fonder AB Acquires New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,622,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,457,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in News by 8.9% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,528,000 after purchasing an additional 555,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. News Co. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

