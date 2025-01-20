Avanza Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

