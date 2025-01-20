Avanza Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 13,770 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,491 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 56.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,232,000 after acquiring an additional 805,681 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,866,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 713,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 708,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ELS opened at $66.52 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

